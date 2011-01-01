tankless watter heater cleaning pro

Professional Tankless Water Heater Maintenance





Tankless water heaters typically provide an endless supply of hot water, but not if maintenance is ignored. Keep your tankless hot water heater in great shape and protect your investment!$! Let us flush your tankless water heater and remove the lime scale.

The process of flushing the water heater is also known as descaling. This important part of tankless water heater maintenance should happen every six months to one year, depending on the hardness of your water. Just as your shower heads and sink aerators collect limescale, so does your tankless water heater. It’s important to remove this to prevent damaging the unit. Start by contacting us and we can get you scheduled.

Tankless hot water heaters can last decades if properly cared for. Regular maintenance is important to keep them running smoothly. Give us a call, or email us for a appointment. If you live in an area with hard water, we recommend flushing it twice a year.